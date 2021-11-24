10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) shares rose 2.29% to $13.79 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $166.0 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares increased by 2.16% to $6.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 56.5K, accounting for 3.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.2 million.
- TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) stock increased by 1.12% to $47.44. The company’s market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
- Corning (NYSE:GLW) shares moved upwards by 1.07% to $39.45. Corning’s trading volume hit 472.6K shares by close, accounting for 11.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $33.6 billion.
Losers
- MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) shares declined by 2.19% to $22.2 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares declined by 1.91% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.9 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock declined by 1.89% to $0.52. The company’s market cap stands at $76.1 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock fell 1.65% to $2.99. The company’s market cap stands at $25.0 million.
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) stock decreased by 1.52% to $6.49. The company’s market cap stands at $66.6 million.
- Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) shares declined by 1.13% to $35.0. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
