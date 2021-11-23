12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares increased by 25.69% to $0.53 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.4 million shares, which is 66.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.9 million.
- BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) stock increased by 15.93% to $6.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares rose 13.34% to $5.01. At the close, MediciNova’s trading volume reached 4.2 million shares. This is 4351.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $245.7 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) stock increased by 4.33% to $3.85. The company’s market cap stands at $109.1 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) stock increased by 3.91% to $3.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million.
- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares increased by 3.81% to $0.68. The company’s market cap stands at $61.5 million.
Losers
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares fell 14.85% to $2.18 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.1 million, accounting for 200.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $63.4 million.
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock decreased by 14.33% to $11.3. At the close, iSpecimen’s trading volume reached 242.2K shares. This is 15.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $78.7 million.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares declined by 14.27% to $14.6. This security traded at a volume of 1.4 million shares come close, making up 1608.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares fell 10.69% to $2.09. Petros Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 318.5K shares by close, accounting for 6.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock fell 8.93% to $5.1. The company’s market cap stands at $67.3 million.
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares declined by 8.39% to $9.18. Esperion Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 2.7 million shares by close, accounting for 274.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.9 million.
