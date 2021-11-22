QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 22, 2021 5:30 pm
Gainers

  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock rose 4.77% to $0.3 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million.
  • Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares increased by 3.66% to $1.98. Allied Esports’s trading volume hit 73.2K shares by close, accounting for 8.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $77.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) stock rose 2.4% to $22.97. At the close, Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s trading volume reached 322.9K shares. This is 8.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares increased by 2.23% to $1.83. The company’s market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares rose 2.08% to $34.3. At the close, Farfetch’s trading volume reached 247.4K shares. This is 5.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) stock increased by 1.95% to $24.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.

Losers

  • Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) stock decreased by 11.73% to $32.9 during Monday’s after-market session. Urban Outfitters’s trading volume hit 567.6K shares by close, accounting for 30.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock fell 3.39% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.6 million.
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares fell 3.23% to $27.57. Trading volume for this security closed at 91.3K, accounting for 3.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares fell 2.8% to $5.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.4 million.
  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock declined by 2.39% to $4.5. The company’s market cap stands at $301.4 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock decreased by 1.96% to $2.01. The company’s market cap stands at $24.7 million.
