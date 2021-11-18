12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stock moved upwards by 9.19% to $686.79 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 287.7K shares come close, making up 24.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock moved upwards by 5.6% to $2.64. Trading volume for this security closed at 64.2K, accounting for 4.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) stock increased by 3.82% to $56.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares moved upwards by 2.9% to $2.83. The company's market cap stands at $250.0 million.
- Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) shares increased by 2.7% to $12.53. The company's market cap stands at $244.9 million.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares moved upwards by 2.31% to $4.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.3 million.
Losers
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) stock declined by 7.55% to $1.9 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 151.9K shares, which is 95.49 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares declined by 6.68% to $148.15. This security traded at a volume of 1.8 million shares come close, making up 27.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $133.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock fell 3.37% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares fell 3.07% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) shares declined by 2.24% to $508.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 254.8K, accounting for 18.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock decreased by 2.05% to $67.21. This security traded at a volume of 54.2K shares come close, making up 2.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
