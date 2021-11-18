QQQ
+ 4.12
393.51
+ 1.04%
BTC/USD
-3722.79
56622.08
-6.17%
DIA
-0.46
360.31
-0.13%
SPY
+ 1.60
466.54
+ 0.34%
TLT
+ 0.55
145.71
+ 0.38%
GLD
-0.58
175.08
-0.33%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 18, 2021 5:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stock moved upwards by 9.19% to $686.79 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 287.7K shares come close, making up 24.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock moved upwards by 5.6% to $2.64. Trading volume for this security closed at 64.2K, accounting for 4.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) stock increased by 3.82% to $56.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
  • Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares moved upwards by 2.9% to $2.83. The company's market cap stands at $250.0 million.
  • Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) shares increased by 2.7% to $12.53. The company's market cap stands at $244.9 million.
  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares moved upwards by 2.31% to $4.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.3 million.

Losers

  • ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) stock declined by 7.55% to $1.9 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 151.9K shares, which is 95.49 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares declined by 6.68% to $148.15. This security traded at a volume of 1.8 million shares come close, making up 27.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $133.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock fell 3.37% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares fell 3.07% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) shares declined by 2.24% to $508.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 254.8K, accounting for 18.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock decreased by 2.05% to $67.21. This security traded at a volume of 54.2K shares come close, making up 2.98% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) stock moved upwards by 5.07% to $8.08 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $739.3 million. read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares moved upwards by 3.02% to $22.79 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion. read more