10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock rose 7.09% to $6.49 during Wednesday’s regular session. MediaCo Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 112.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 17.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $55.1 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) shares rose 6.85% to $37.89. As of 12:30 EST, Thryv Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 371.2K, which is 152.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares rose 5.82% to $122.95. Trading volume for Roblox’s stock is 27.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 248.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.1 billion.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares increased by 5.44% to $1.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.3 million, which is 68.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $278.5 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) shares declined by 17.04% to $7.13 during Wednesday’s regular session. The current volume of 20.2 million shares is 257.18% of iQIYI’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock decreased by 12.25% to $2.15. Creative Realities’s stock is trading at a volume of 927.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 40.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock fell 11.55% to $244.53. As of 12:30 EST, Roku’s stock is trading at a volume of 9.0 million, which is 250.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.8 billion.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock decreased by 11.39% to $2.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 33.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares declined by 9.38% to $80.67. Trading volume for Bilibili’s stock is 4.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 102.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG) shares fell 9.08% to $2.66. The current volume of 215.1K shares is 15.14% of Surgepays’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $32.6 million.
