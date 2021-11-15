12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares rose 19.18% to $5.28 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.5 million shares, which is 29.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $707.8 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) shares rose 14.68% to $192.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 108.3K, accounting for 33.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.6 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares rose 11.55% to $3.09. Trading volume for this security closed at 65.4K, accounting for 73.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares rose 8.15% to $5.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.1 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Team (NYSE:TISI) shares rose 6.16% to $1.55. Team’s trading volume hit 55.4K shares by close, accounting for 6.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) shares increased by 4.15% to $9.28. At the close, Lightning eMotors’s trading volume reached 693.3K shares. This is 38.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $682.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock fell 4.56% to $0.71 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) shares fell 4.5% to $7.98. The company’s market cap stands at $86.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) shares decreased by 4.37% to $7.67. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 16.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock decreased by 3.1% to $45.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 241.2K, accounting for 10.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) shares declined by 3.0% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.3 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares declined by 2.06% to $5.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
