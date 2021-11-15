QQQ
-0.09
394.79
-0.02%
BTC/USD
-1786.47
63732.63
-2.73%
DIA
-0.03
361.31
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.20
467.07
+ 0.04%
TLT
-1.85
149.18
-1.26%
GLD
-0.29
174.74
-0.17%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 15, 2021 5:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares rose 19.18% to $5.28 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.5 million shares, which is 29.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $707.8 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) shares rose 14.68% to $192.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 108.3K, accounting for 33.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.6 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares rose 11.55% to $3.09. Trading volume for this security closed at 65.4K, accounting for 73.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares rose 8.15% to $5.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.1 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Team (NYSE:TISI) shares rose 6.16% to $1.55. Team’s trading volume hit 55.4K shares by close, accounting for 6.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) shares increased by 4.15% to $9.28. At the close, Lightning eMotors’s trading volume reached 693.3K shares. This is 38.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $682.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock fell 4.56% to $0.71 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) shares fell 4.5% to $7.98. The company’s market cap stands at $86.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) shares decreased by 4.37% to $7.67. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 16.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock decreased by 3.1% to $45.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 241.2K, accounting for 10.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) shares declined by 3.0% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.3 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares declined by 2.06% to $5.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock moved upwards by 6.82% to $7.04 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. read more
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares increased by 9.04% to $13.99 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.0 million. read more
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  read more