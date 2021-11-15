12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Team (NYSE:TISI) stock increased by 12.32% to $1.64 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Team’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 331.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares increased by 11.81% to $6.95. As of 12:30 EST, RCM Technologies’s stock is trading at a volume of 256.2K, which is 119.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.8 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares rose 9.34% to $3.16. As of 12:30 EST, Akerna’s stock is trading at a volume of 31.9 million, which is 4293.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $96.8 million.
- Cadre Hldgs (NYSE:CDRE) stock increased by 7.8% to $21.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $717.2 million.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock increased by 7.67% to $11.5. The company’s market cap stands at $348.1 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) stock increased by 6.31% to $27.28. The company’s market cap stands at $73.8 million.
Losers
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares declined by 12.52% to $6.43 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 596.2K shares, making up 68.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $136.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) shares declined by 11.41% to $6.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock decreased by 9.66% to $7.49. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 23.14% of Pioneer Power Solutions’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $65.3 million.
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) stock fell 8.98% to $7.91. As of 12:30 EST, NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev’s stock is trading at a volume of 255.8K, which is 192.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $162.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock declined by 8.91% to $31.11. As of 12:30 EST, Bloom Energy’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 85.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock decreased by 8.73% to $4.29. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 350.1K shares, making up 126.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.5 million.
