10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock increased by 3.41% to $5.15 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $73.9 million.
- Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) shares moved upwards by 1.77% to $14.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) stock increased by 1.71% to $9.49. At the close, WM Technology’s trading volume reached 185.3K shares. This is 25.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares rose 1.6% to $3.79. The company’s market cap stands at $33.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock increased by 1.51% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million.
- Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) stock moved upwards by 1.48% to $84.59. Trading volume for this security closed at 539.6K, accounting for 20.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $46.9 billion.
Losers
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares fell 2.13% to $22.1 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock declined by 1.67% to $4.73. This security traded at a volume of 104.7K shares come close, making up 0.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares decreased by 1.56% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
- NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) stock declined by 1.5% to $307.06. The company’s market cap stands at $19.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
