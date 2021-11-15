QQQ
-0.09
394.79
-0.02%
BTC/USD
-1649.65
63869.45
-2.52%
DIA
-0.03
361.31
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.20
467.07
+ 0.04%
TLT
-1.85
149.18
-1.26%
GLD
-0.29
174.74
-0.17%

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 15, 2021 5:22 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock increased by 3.41% to $5.15 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $73.9 million.
  • Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) shares moved upwards by 1.77% to $14.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) stock increased by 1.71% to $9.49. At the close, WM Technology’s trading volume reached 185.3K shares. This is 25.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares rose 1.6% to $3.79. The company’s market cap stands at $33.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock increased by 1.51% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million.
  • Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) stock moved upwards by 1.48% to $84.59. Trading volume for this security closed at 539.6K, accounting for 20.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $46.9 billion.

Losers

  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares fell 2.13% to $22.1 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock declined by 1.67% to $4.73. This security traded at a volume of 104.7K shares come close, making up 0.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares decreased by 1.56% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
  • NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) stock declined by 1.5% to $307.06. The company’s market cap stands at $19.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more