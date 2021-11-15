QQQ
-0.09
394.79
-0.02%
BTC/USD
-1800.56
63718.54
-2.75%
DIA
-0.03
361.31
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.20
467.07
+ 0.04%
TLT
-1.85
149.18
-1.26%
GLD
-0.29
174.74
-0.17%

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 15, 2021 5:22 pm
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares increased by 3.2% to $116.7 during Friday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.7 million shares, which is 43.27 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.2 billion.
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) stock moved upwards by 2.16% to $8.98. Qurate Retail’s trading volume hit 986.8K shares by close, accounting for 22.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
  • Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) stock moved upwards by 1.63% to $6.2. This security traded at a volume of 118.0K shares come close, making up 7.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $521.8 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock increased by 1.44% to $34.18. Stitch Fix’s trading volume hit 195.0K shares by close, accounting for 8.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
  • Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) stock moved upwards by 1.07% to $24.52. This security traded at a volume of 322.4K shares come close, making up 14.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.4 billion.

Losers

  • Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares fell 3.05% to $2.23 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $87.2 million.
  • KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares declined by 2.98% to $41.39. This security traded at a volume of 78.4K shares come close, making up 6.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) stock fell 2.89% to $12.47. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) stock decreased by 2.87% to $1.35. The company’s market cap stands at $23.9 million.
  • Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock decreased by 2.17% to $4.52. Trading volume for this security closed at 182.2K, accounting for 146.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.9 million.
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) stock fell 2.01% to $16.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.8 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

