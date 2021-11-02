Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) shares rose 3.73% to $5.55 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 29.0K shares, making up 167.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $124.9 million.
- BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares moved upwards by 3.33% to $37.82. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 150.0K shares, making up 36.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
- Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) stock increased by 2.5% to $211.84. As of 12:40 EST, Erie Indemnity’s stock is trading at a volume of 25.5K, which is 35.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $11.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) shares increased by 2.17% to $151.05. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 155.9K shares, making up 40.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.9 billion.
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock increased by 2.11% to $3.54. The current volume of 2.5K shares is 1.57% of Unico American’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $18.7 million.
- Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares rose 1.78% to $91.97. Palomar Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 43.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 42.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
Losers
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares decreased by 4.54% to $4.75 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Root’s stock is 1.8 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) stock declined by 3.8% to $100.53. Trading volume for Trupanion’s stock is 122.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 40.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock declined by 3.37% to $13.5. The current volume of 361.8K shares is 11.39% of SelectQuote’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock declined by 3.32% to $2.04. Trading volume for Waterdrop’s stock is 143.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $800.4 million.
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock fell 2.92% to $3.17. The current volume of 595.7K shares is 21.26% of Metromile’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.5 million.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares declined by 2.62% to $2.42. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.6K shares, making up 58.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.5 million.
