12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares increased by 3.33% to $0.62 during Thursday's after-market session. Meten Holding Gr's trading volume hit 14.3 million shares by close, accounting for 30.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.6 million.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares increased by 2.23% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $144.6 million.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock moved upwards by 2.19% to $4.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.6 million.
- Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) stock moved upwards by 2.17% to $230.35. At the close, Advance Auto Parts's trading volume reached 66.1K shares. This is 11.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 billion.
- Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) shares increased by 2.17% to $15.95. Trading volume for this security closed at 68.9K, accounting for 11.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock rose 2.11% to $0.62. Puxin's trading volume hit 51.1K shares by close, accounting for 1.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.4 million.
Losers
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares declined by 9.89% to $0.82 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $57.8 million.
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) stock decreased by 7.87% to $350.0. At the close, Deckers Outdoor's trading volume reached 76.2K shares. This is 18.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) stock fell 5.27% to $21.76. At the close, Gap's trading volume reached 513.0K shares. This is 6.83% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion.
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares declined by 5.16% to $3269.0. This security traded at a volume of 925.7K shares come close, making up 30.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 trillion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) stock decreased by 2.98% to $151.88. Crocs's trading volume hit 131.4K shares by close, accounting for 8.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 billion.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares decreased by 2.85% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 million.
