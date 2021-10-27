Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares rose 2.53% to $8.1 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Vericity’s stock is trading at a volume of 10.1K, which is 193.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $116.3 million.
- Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) shares increased by 2.44% to $17.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 176.8K, which is 64.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $794.4 million.
- Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock increased by 2.13% to $13.42. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua’s stock is trading at a volume of 62.3K, which is 55.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $721.1 million.
- HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock moved upwards by 1.45% to $129.0. As of 12:40 EST, HCI Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 16.3K, which is 22.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes (NASDAQ:CNFRL) stock increased by 1.35% to $25.2. The current volume of 410 shares is 25.29% of Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock increased by 1.09% to $3.93. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 16.6K shares, making up 70.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.6 million.
Losers
- Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) shares fell 4.05% to $66.69 during Wednesday’s regular session. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 102.33% of Principal Financial Gr’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $18.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock declined by 3.18% to $3.05. Trading volume for Metromile’s stock is 1.0 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $385.2 million.
- Crawford (NYSE:CRD) stock fell 3.11% to $8.75. Crawford’s stock is trading at a volume of 7.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 24.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares declined by 3.04% to $149.42. Goosehead Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 59.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock fell 2.98% to $2.61. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 31.9K shares, making up 122.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $28.5 million.
- Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) stock fell 2.96% to $4.27. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 33.87% of Genworth Finl’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
