12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock rose 7.62% to $0.77 during Monday’s after-market session. Borqs Technologies’s trading volume hit 1.0 million shares by close, accounting for 23.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $112.6 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock increased by 4.48% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million.
- 8×8 (NYSE:EGHT) stock increased by 3.74% to $23.84. At the close, 8×8’s trading volume reached 85.0K shares. This is 11.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) stock moved upwards by 2.88% to $4.28. The company’s market cap stands at $41.5 million.
- Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares rose 2.79% to $23.55. Amkor Technology’s trading volume hit 225.5K shares by close, accounting for 18.94% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares rose 2.57% to $3.38. The company’s market cap stands at $562.0 million.
Losers
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock declined by 4.96% to $0.96 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Inpixon’s trading volume reached 293.1K shares. This is 15.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $112.3 million.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock decreased by 4.38% to $19.25. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares fell 2.92% to $2.33. This security traded at a volume of 140.0K shares come close, making up 1.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $19.8 million.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock fell 2.77% to $2.07. This security traded at a volume of 204.8K shares come close, making up 15.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $94.7 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock declined by 2.26% to $2.6. The company’s market cap stands at $229.6 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares declined by 2.24% to $7.0. This security traded at a volume of 1.2 million shares come close, making up 9.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $526.5 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.