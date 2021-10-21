fbpx

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 21, 2021 4:31 pm
Gainers

  • Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) shares increased by 4.52% to $21.25 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 794.9K shares come close, making up 28.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) shares moved upwards by 2.79% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $737.0 million.
  • ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares moved upwards by 2.36% to $1.73. The company’s market cap stands at $40.7 million.
  • Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) shares moved upwards by 1.65% to $16.6. At the close, Sally Beauty Holdings’s trading volume reached 200.1K shares. This is 20.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock rose 1.47% to $0.48. Puxin’s trading volume hit 55.9K shares by close, accounting for 1.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $41.9 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock rose 1.41% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.8 million.

Losers

  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock fell 4.96% to $2.3 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $72.9 million.
  • Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) stock fell 4.25% to $199.05. This security traded at a volume of 161.2K shares come close, making up 27.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock fell 3.81% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million.
  • First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) shares decreased by 3.67% to $21.0. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock fell 3.54% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock decreased by 2.51% to $1.56. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 116.2K shares, which is 1.11 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $186.9 million.
