Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 21, 2021 12:54 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock rose 6.15% to $3.45 during Thursday’s regular session. Metromile’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 75.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $435.3 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock increased by 4.86% to $5.6. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 40.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock increased by 3.77% to $4.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 137.7K, which is 43.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.0 million.
  • Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) stock rose 3.41% to $40.9. Midwest Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 24.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 133.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $152.8 million.
  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock rose 3.26% to $16.78. Oscar Health’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 74.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock moved upwards by 2.93% to $7.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 39.8K, which is 24.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.6 million.

Losers

  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares declined by 2.86% to $5.96 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 26.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) shares fell 2.85% to $8.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 234, which is 4.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.4 million.
  • Unum (NYSE:UNM) shares declined by 2.52% to $27.91. Unum’s stock is trading at a volume of 686.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) shares decreased by 1.8% to $74.4. Trading volume for Lincoln National’s stock is 965.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 79.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 billion.
  • Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) stock decreased by 1.79% to $118.22. Trading volume for Reinsurance Group’s stock is 76.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.0 billion.
  • Loews (NYSE:L) stock decreased by 1.59% to $57.16. Trading volume for Loews’s stock is 99.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 11.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.7 billion.

