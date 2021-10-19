11 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock moved upwards by 1.97% to $5.16 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $316.2 million.
- Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shares moved upwards by 1.91% to $26.58. Trading volume for this security closed at 680.9K, accounting for 7.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.6 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) shares rose 1.57% to $2.58. The company’s market cap stands at $90.6 million.
- Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) stock moved upwards by 1.48% to $9.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $798.6 million.
- SM Energy (NYSE:SM) stock rose 1.42% to $30.57. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 94.8K shares, which is 3.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
- Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) stock rose 1.28% to $3.95. The company’s market cap stands at $150.0 million.
Losers
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) shares fell 2.21% to $2.22 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, ION Geophysical’s trading volume reached 114.7K shares. This is 3.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.7 million.
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) stock declined by 1.68% to $2.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.0 million.
- American Res (NASDAQ:AREC) stock fell 1.17% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.1 million.
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) stock decreased by 0.78% to $8.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) shares decreased by 0.74% to $6.75. Oil States International’s trading volume hit 161.0K shares by close, accounting for 22.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $414.2 million.
