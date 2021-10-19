Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares increased by 10.0% to $171.79 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 76.6K shares is 48.0% of Goosehead Insurance’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares moved upwards by 8.41% to $2.32. Huize Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 72.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $120.0 million.
- Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares moved upwards by 6.54% to $100.64. Trading volume for Trupanion’s stock is 362.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 127.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares rose 5.85% to $2.17. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 275.3K shares, making up 48.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $859.1 million.
- RLI (NYSE:RLI) shares increased by 3.01% to $105.33. As of 12:40 EST, RLI’s stock is trading at a volume of 74.7K, which is 60.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
- China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) shares rose 2.96% to $9.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 551.9K, which is 60.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $50.9 billion.
Losers
- Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock decreased by 4.01% to $15.34 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Tiptree’s stock is 68.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $515.4 million.
- Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAN) stock decreased by 1.05% to $26.51. The current volume of 23.0K shares is 68.45% of Brighthouse Financial’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock decreased by 0.94% to $3.19. The current volume of 478.5K shares is 18.26% of Metromile’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $404.8 million.
- Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAO) shares fell 0.9% to $28.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 11.4K, which is 36.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) stock fell 0.76% to $9.25. SiriusPoint’s stock is trading at a volume of 66.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 13.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Brighthouse Financial, Inc. – Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2058 (NASDAQ:BHFAL) shares decreased by 0.66% to $26.75. Trading volume for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. – Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2058’s stock is 3.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.