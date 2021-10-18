12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) shares increased by 1.45% to $20.2 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 223.2K, accounting for 2.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.
- Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) shares moved upwards by 1.27% to $4.5. The company’s market cap stands at $729.2 million.
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares rose 1.2% to $17.62. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 638.2K shares, which is 29.44 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock rose 1.05% to $6.71. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 60.3K shares, which is 5.02 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.4 million.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock increased by 1.04% to $2.91. The company’s market cap stands at $88.3 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares rose 0.98% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.
Losers
- Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) stock decreased by 10.95% to $9.03 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $241.0 million.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares declined by 3.86% to $5.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.
- Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) stock fell 3.76% to $18.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $428.9 million.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock fell 1.88% to $2.62. The company’s market cap stands at $42.3 million.
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock declined by 1.64% to $56.41. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 185.8K shares, which is 11.78 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.1 billion.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock fell 1.38% to $4.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.7 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.