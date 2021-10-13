Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares moved upwards by 3.45% to $2.48 during Wednesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 13.2K, which is 56.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares increased by 3.07% to $3.35. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.0 million, which is 42.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $423.2 million.
- Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock rose 2.59% to $14.45. Trading volume for Oscar Health’s stock is 321.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock rose 2.4% to $37.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 62.4K, which is 15.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares rose 2.16% to $4.71. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 581 shares, making up 3.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.5 million.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock moved upwards by 2.15% to $2.26. The current volume of 34.8K shares is 5.35% of Huize Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.8 million.
Losers
- Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) shares decreased by 3.55% to $6.37 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Kingstone Companies’s stock is 18.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 129.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $68.0 million.
- FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock declined by 3.48% to $2.5. Trading volume for FedNat Holding’s stock is 12.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 9.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $43.7 million.
- HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares declined by 2.8% to $130.2. HCI Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 55.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 69.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares decreased by 2.68% to $12.72. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua’s stock is trading at a volume of 8.7K, which is 7.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $687.5 million.
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares fell 2.21% to $3.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 12.4K, which is 10.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $64.5 million.
- Citizens (NYSE:CIA) shares decreased by 2.21% to $6.21. The current volume of 8.5K shares is 11.64% of Citizens’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $307.2 million.
