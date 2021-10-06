12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) stock rose 15.96% to $6.1 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.8 million.
- Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) shares moved upwards by 10.71% to $18.5. The company’s market cap stands at $613.9 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares rose 1.58% to $27.5. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock rose 1.21% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock rose 1.16% to $2.18. Trading volume for this security closed at 55.6K, accounting for 0.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $407.9 million.
- Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) stock increased by 0.9% to $50.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $601.0 million.
Losers
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock declined by 4.77% to $1.2 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $46.1 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock decreased by 3.43% to $4.51. The company’s market cap stands at $41.3 million.
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) shares decreased by 2.15% to $21.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $776.8 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares fell 1.97% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock fell 0.79% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares fell 0.78% to $1.28. The company’s market cap stands at $215.6 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.