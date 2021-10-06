12 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) stock moved upwards by 4.59% to $8.87 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 94.3K, accounting for 11.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $663.0 million.
- KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) stock rose 2.28% to $4.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.
- Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) shares increased by 1.76% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) stock rose 1.45% to $3.48. The company’s market cap stands at $106.5 million.
- Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) stock rose 1.43% to $9.21. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 152.3K shares, which is 8.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) shares rose 1.15% to $33.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares decreased by 4.99% to $2.86 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $352.6 million.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) stock declined by 2.52% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.7 million.
- Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) stock fell 1.04% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.0 million.
- EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ:EZFL) stock fell 0.99% to $3.03. The company’s market cap stands at $78.5 million.
- Navios Maritime (NYSE:NNA) stock fell 0.78% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.6 million.
- Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) shares decreased by 0.75% to $10.66. Antero Midstream’s trading volume hit 290.9K shares by close, accounting for 8.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.0 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.