Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
October 5, 2021 2:02 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares rose 9.45% to $2.41 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 326.0K shares is 57.69% of Waterdrop’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $949.4 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares increased by 5.47% to $159.98. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 37.6K shares, making up 22.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.8 billion.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares moved upwards by 4.6% to $34.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 193.3K, which is 48.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares rose 2.64% to $4.86. GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 32.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock increased by 2.6% to $10.64. Trean Insurance Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 44.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $544.4 million.
  • Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares moved upwards by 2.48% to $5.17. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares, making up 175.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.4 billion.

Losers

  • Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) stock decreased by 3.1% to $3.13 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 14.6K shares is 12.44% of Maiden Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $270.4 million.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock declined by 1.82% to $2.7. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings’s stock is 2.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 1.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares fell 1.42% to $3.49. Metromile’s stock is trading at a volume of 833.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $442.7 million.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares decreased by 1.17% to $2.54. As of 12:40 EST, FedNat Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 12.1K, which is 9.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.
  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares fell 0.7% to $22.81. As of 12:40 EST, United Fire Group’s stock is trading at a volume of 16.6K, which is 26.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $574.9 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares declined by 0.69% to $3.62. The current volume of 35.4K shares is 27.52% of Hallmark Financial Servs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.7 million.

