12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares rose 4.16% to $1.25 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.3 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock rose 2.62% to $0.88. The company’s market cap stands at $105.4 million.
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares rose 2.52% to $14.64. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 93.6K shares, which is 6.84 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares moved upwards by 2.28% to $75.49. The company’s market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares moved upwards by 2.27% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.6 million.
- Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) stock increased by 1.69% to $10.19. Trading volume for this security closed at 331.6K, accounting for 6.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
Losers
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares decreased by 5.19% to $3.11 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $82.2 million.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock decreased by 3.16% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock decreased by 2.03% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.8 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares declined by 1.79% to $9.35. The company’s market cap stands at $447.7 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares decreased by 1.29% to $0.65. At the close, Naked Brand Group’s trading volume reached 308.0K shares. This is 0.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $591.0 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares declined by 1.24% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.0 million.
