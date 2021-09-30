fbpx

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 30, 2021 4:33 pm
Gainers

  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock moved upwards by 7.3% to $2.79 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $59.9 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares rose 2.98% to $0.6. The company’s market cap stands at $52.4 million.
  • Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares increased by 1.94% to $4.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million.
  • ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares increased by 1.82% to $1.67. The company’s market cap stands at $39.3 million.
  • Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock moved upwards by 1.78% to $4.57. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 964.9K shares, which is 52.19 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $559.6 million.
  • PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock increased by 1.4% to $23.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $975.0 million.

Losers

  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock declined by 4.65% to $2.26 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.1 million.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock decreased by 2.27% to $4.74. Trading volume for this security closed at 686.3K, accounting for 2.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
  • Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares fell 2.15% to $16.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.7 million.
  • Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares declined by 1.35% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares decreased by 1.21% to $10.7. Aterian’s trading volume hit 71.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $512.4 million.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares fell 1.11% to $8.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $586.6 million.
