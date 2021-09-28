12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares increased by 2.97% to $9.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.4 million.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock moved upwards by 2.94% to $1.05. The company’s market cap stands at $105.0 million.
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) stock rose 2.44% to $4.19. This security traded at a volume of 398.6K shares come close, making up 40.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $150.3 million.
- Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) shares moved upwards by 2.36% to $25.12. The company’s market cap stands at $40.6 billion.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares increased by 2.28% to $0.31. The company’s market cap stands at $40.3 million.
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) stock increased by 2.07% to $15.71. Tenneco’s trading volume hit 58.9K shares by close, accounting for 6.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares decreased by 3.13% to $0.78 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, Naked Brand Group’s trading volume reached 2.4 million shares. This is 5.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $702.5 million.
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares declined by 2.81% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares declined by 2.28% to $0.54. The company’s market cap stands at $47.2 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock fell 1.58% to $1.87. The company’s market cap stands at $23.0 million.
- Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) stock fell 1.57% to $29.01. Trading volume for this security closed at 136.0K, accounting for 3.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock decreased by 1.42% to $41.01. The company’s market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
