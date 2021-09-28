fbpx

QQQ
-10.48
380.83
-2.83%
BTC/USD
-1301.64
41859.26
-3.02%
DIA
-5.64
354.25
-1.62%
SPY
-8.72
451.36
-1.97%
TLT
-2.28
148.65
-1.56%
GLD
-1.54
165.18
-0.94%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 28, 2021 4:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares rose 46.37% to $6.06 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.9 million shares come close, making up 75.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $38.3 million.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares increased by 4.58% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 million.
  • Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) shares rose 3.69% to $14.31. The company’s market cap stands at $491.1 million.
  • Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) stock rose 3.19% to $12.9. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) stock rose 2.95% to $1.74. At the close, Dare Bioscience’s trading volume reached 83.2K shares. This is 0.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.7 million.
  • electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) shares rose 2.67% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.9 million.

Losers

  • Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares fell 3.55% to $4.08 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $62.7 million.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) shares fell 3.05% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.4 million.
  • TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock declined by 2.51% to $3.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares decreased by 2.01% to $6.85. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 87.5K shares, which is 4.11 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.4 million.
  • Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock decreased by 1.82% to $1.08. The company’s market cap stands at $43.3 million.
  • AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) stock declined by 1.79% to $0.88. AIkido Pharma’s trading volume hit 153.1K shares by close, accounting for 11.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $78.9 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers   read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more