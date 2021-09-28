Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) stock rose 0.65% to $49.5 during Tuesday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Independence Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.0K, which is 23.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $724.8 million.
- National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) stock moved upwards by 0.54% to $219.58. National Western Life’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $798.3 million.
- Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) stock rose 0.48% to $6.82. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.0K shares, making up 24.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $72.0 million.
- Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock moved upwards by 0.23% to $8.7. Intl General Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 15.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $425.2 million.
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGFPP) stock increased by 0.15% to $25.09. FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) 7.875% Fixed to Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2042 (NYSE:HGH) stock rose 0.01% to $26.43. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 21.8K, which is 30.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares decreased by 5.69% to $80.66 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Palomar Hldgs’s stock is 28.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock decreased by 4.99% to $2.86. The current volume of 32.9K shares is 2.08% of Oxbridge Re Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
- Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares fell 4.67% to $4.5. The company’s market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock fell 4.4% to $3.48. Trading volume for United Insurance Holdings’s stock is 288.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 108.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.8 million.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock fell 3.99% to $5.42. Root’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.4 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 60.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares fell 3.94% to $5.13. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0K shares, making up 13.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
