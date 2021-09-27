12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) shares rose 36.02% to $12.99 during Monday’s after-market session. At the close, Frequency Electronics’s trading volume reached 133.1K shares. This is 695.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $120.1 million.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock moved upwards by 2.75% to $11.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $425.3 million.
- Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) stock rose 2.65% to $26.88. At the close, Ping Identity Holding’s trading volume reached 67.1K shares. This is 7.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) shares moved upwards by 2.1% to $8.75. Aeva Technologies’s trading volume hit 50.6K shares by close, accounting for 3.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares rose 1.67% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.2 million.
- Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares increased by 1.55% to $170.0. The company’s market cap stands at $8.8 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares decreased by 4.45% to $3.44 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1 million, accounting for 34.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.6 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock decreased by 2.67% to $10.22. This security traded at a volume of 88.0K shares come close, making up 0.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.0 million.
- Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) stock decreased by 2.45% to $15.99. Trading volume for this security closed at 100.0K, accounting for 4.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock declined by 2.26% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.7 million.
- Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) shares declined by 1.81% to $2.72. The company’s market cap stands at $171.4 million.
- HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares declined by 1.31% to $700.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 billion.
