Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares increased by 7.06% to $2.33 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 180.4K shares is 27.61% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $119.9 million.
- eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock rose 6.28% to $38.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 417.2K, which is 97.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares increased by 4.13% to $12.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 21.4K, which is 19.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $676.0 million.
- Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) shares increased by 3.41% to $44.79. As of 12:40 EST, Brighthouse Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 350.6K, which is 60.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
- Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) stock moved upwards by 3.24% to $14.33. Trading volume for Ambac Financial Group's stock is 153.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 47.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $660.8 million.
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock moved upwards by 3.12% to $3.63. Trading volume for Unico American's stock is 3.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 1.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
Losers
- Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares fell 3.01% to $4.84 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) shares decreased by 2.41% to $10.14. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2K shares, making up 1.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $515.3 million.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares fell 2.27% to $157.65. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 101.9K shares, making up 52.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.
- BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares decreased by 1.52% to $32.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 137.7K, which is 35.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) shares decreased by 1.29% to $8.09. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 195.5K shares, making up 19.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 billion.
- NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) shares decreased by 1.25% to $18.17. Trading volume for NI Holdings's stock is 4.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 42.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $385.6 million.
