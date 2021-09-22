fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.42
362.73
+ 0.93%
BTC/USD
+ 347.17
43362.79
+ 0.81%
DIA
+ 3.35
335.76
+ 0.99%
SPY
+ 4.25
429.38
+ 0.98%
TLT
+ 0.90
149.99
+ 0.6%
GLD
-0.65
166.69
-0.39%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
September 22, 2021 4:48 pm
Gainers

 

  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares increased by 8.61% to $18.16 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.8 million shares, which is 28.44 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $700.5 million.

  • LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares moved upwards by 3.44% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $168.1 million.

  • Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) shares rose 2.04% to $8.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.7 million.

  • Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) stock rose 1.34% to $85.74. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 billion.

  • Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) stock moved upwards by 1.32% to $94.81. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.

  • Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares rose 1.15% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.4 million.

  • China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares decreased by 10.74% to $0.48 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 142.7K shares come close, making up 4.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.

  • Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) shares fell 3.78% to $72.49. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 billion.

  • Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock fell 3.14% to $6.18. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.

  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock fell 2.44% to $0.28. Trading volume for this security closed at 131.4K, accounting for 4.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.3 million.

  • Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) stock decreased by 2.05% to $36.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 141.1K, accounting for 9.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.

  • XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares fell 1.88% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.7 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

