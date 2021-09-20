Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $4.99 during Monday’s regular session. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock rose 1.02% to $17.68. The current volume of 689.8K shares is 58.94% of Oscar Health’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock increased by 0.99% to $149.32. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 77.6K shares, making up 37.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
- Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) stock rose 0.55% to $38.35. As of 12:40 EST, Midwest Holding’s stock is trading at a volume of 17.9K, which is 115.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.3 million.
- Unum Group 6.250% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2058 (NYSE:UNMA) shares moved upwards by 0.26% to $27.24. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.3K shares, making up 24.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) shares rose 0.25% to $183.47. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.7K, which is 68.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $347.5 million.
Losers
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares declined by 7.86% to $13.6 during Monday’s regular session. SelectQuote’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 92.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 7.75% to $2.86. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings’s stock is trading at a volume of 74.0K, which is 4.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) stock declined by 7.23% to $27.43. American Equity Inv’s stock is trading at a volume of 155.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) shares decreased by 6.55% to $63.12. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 960.2K shares, making up 72.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 billion.
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares fell 6.53% to $3.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.9 million, which is 79.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $489.1 million.
- Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) stock decreased by 6.5% to $65.5. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 373.4K shares, making up 38.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.5 billion.
