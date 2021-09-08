9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- NL Industries (NYSE:NL) stock increased by 1.71% to $6.51 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $317.7 million.
- Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) stock increased by 1.37% to $19.93. Hawaiian Holdings’s trading volume hit 80.5K shares by close, accounting for 6.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) shares moved upwards by 1.02% to $3.96. The company’s market cap stands at $216.3 million.
Losers
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares decreased by 9.23% to $11.81 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $347.8 million.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) stock declined by 3.23% to $7.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $399.7 million.
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) stock decreased by 2.85% to $102.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) shares fell 2.84% to $45.9. This security traded at a volume of 75.1K shares come close, making up 15.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) shares decreased by 2.35% to $24.96. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) stock fell 1.59% to $8.7. The company’s market cap stands at $493.2 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.