12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) shares rose 20.86% to $22.3 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 170.1K shares come close, making up 34.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) shares rose 10.8% to $422.0. This security traded at a volume of 818.1K shares come close, making up 96.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $57.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- RH (NYSE:RH) stock moved upwards by 3.2% to $693.99. This security traded at a volume of 198.9K shares come close, making up 40.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares moved upwards by 2.99% to $4.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 million.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock rose 2.53% to $3.64. The company’s market cap stands at $79.0 million.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock moved upwards by 1.87% to $1.63. The company’s market cap stands at $38.4 million.
Losers
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock fell 4.67% to $8.78 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 866.2K, accounting for 19.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.6 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock fell 2.39% to $194.01. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 205.2K shares, which is 4.52 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares declined by 2.22% to $0.44. The company’s market cap stands at $71.2 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock declined by 2.21% to $3.54. At the close, China Liberal Education’s trading volume reached 67.8K shares. This is 6.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock decreased by 1.93% to $0.41. The company’s market cap stands at $61.9 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock fell 1.38% to $18.67. The company’s market cap stands at $161.9 million.
