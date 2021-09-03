12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares rose 7.22% to $2.82 during Friday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.5 million shares, which is 481.21 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $60.4 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock rose 6.17% to $3.78. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 142.5K shares, which is 18.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.
- Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) shares increased by 3.4% to $13.95. At the close, Cano Health’s trading volume reached 719.3K shares. This is 28.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) stock rose 2.32% to $19.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $710.4 million.
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) shares rose 2.29% to $4.45. The company’s market cap stands at $75.1 million.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares moved upwards by 2.18% to $14.97. The company’s market cap stands at $170.6 million.
Losers
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock declined by 8.63% to $1.06 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 471.9K shares come close, making up 7.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $145.5 million.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock declined by 4.88% to $5.85. Innate Pharma’s trading volume hit 415.6K shares by close, accounting for 114.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $463.0 million.
- Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) stock declined by 4.36% to $9.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) stock fell 3.24% to $6.58. Viking Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 71.7K shares by close, accounting for 8.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.4 million.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares declined by 1.82% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million.
- Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) shares declined by 1.76% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.1 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.