12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) stock moved upwards by 40.0% to $7.7 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.5 million shares come close, making up 80.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
- Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) shares rose 7.3% to $27.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion.
- Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) shares increased by 3.92% to $1.06. The company’s market cap stands at $90.5 million.
- Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock rose 3.8% to $0.83. The company’s market cap stands at $40.1 million.
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock rose 3.24% to $31.49. The company’s market cap stands at $398.1 million.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) shares increased by 3.09% to $5.33. The company’s market cap stands at $132.4 million.
Losers
- Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) stock fell 13.61% to $24.7 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.7 million.
- Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) stock decreased by 3.17% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.
- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) stock fell 3.01% to $1.94. The company’s market cap stands at $188.7 million.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) shares decreased by 2.48% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.7 million.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares declined by 2.44% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) stock declined by 2.26% to $1.3. The company’s market cap stands at $331.1 million.
