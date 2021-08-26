12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares increased by 8.35% to $28.52 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.6 million shares come close, making up 26.85% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares rose 4.33% to $4.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.2 million.
- PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) stock moved upwards by 4.32% to $35.0. The company’s market cap stands at $5.3 billion.
- D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) stock increased by 2.56% to $9.2. The company’s market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock moved upwards by 2.43% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.0 million.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock increased by 2.17% to $2.58. Trading volume for this security closed at 64.6K, accounting for 0.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $659.4 million.
Losers
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares fell 12.37% to $68.13 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 355.4K shares, which is 38.07 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares fell 9.44% to $103.33. At the close, Peloton Interactive’s trading volume reached 3.4 million shares. This is 51.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) shares fell 5.45% to $6.25. This security traded at a volume of 135.9K shares come close, making up 5.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $699.4 million.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares fell 3.45% to $7.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 98.3K shares, which is 5.92 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $589.2 million.
- The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) shares fell 2.11% to $12.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock declined by 1.97% to $40.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
