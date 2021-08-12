fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.32
364.89
+ 0.36%
DIA
+ 0.25
354.69
+ 0.07%
SPY
+ 1.24
442.54
+ 0.28%
TLT
-0.24
146.72
-0.16%
GLD
+ 0.05
163.95
+ 0.03%

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 12, 2021 5:28 pm
Gainers

  • TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares moved upwards by 6.96% to $2.15 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.
  • Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares increased by 5.78% to $8.05. Babcock & Wilcox’s trading volume hit 57.2K shares by close, accounting for 7.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $690.1 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares moved upwards by 3.71% to $4.75. The company’s market cap stands at $52.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares rose 2.66% to $44.57. Upwork’s trading volume hit 191.5K shares by close, accounting for 10.22% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares rose 1.67% to $47.9. Trading volume for this security closed at 94.3K, accounting for 15.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) stock rose 1.62% to $9.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) stock decreased by 9.53% to $22.6 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $613.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) stock declined by 4.7% to $7.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares declined by 4.67% to $9.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock decreased by 3.16% to $9.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.7 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock declined by 3.04% to $1.28. The company’s market cap stands at $36.3 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

