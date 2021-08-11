12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) shares moved upwards by 12.53% to $8.44 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 303.5K shares come close, making up 15.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares moved upwards by 5.85% to $1.99. The company’s market cap stands at $428.8 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) stock rose 5.1% to $2.47. This security traded at a volume of 547.3K shares come close, making up 17.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.2 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) stock rose 4.58% to $6.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares increased by 3.7% to $3.36. Trading volume for this security closed at 67.4K, accounting for 0.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.5 million.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) shares moved upwards by 3.59% to $1.44. The company’s market cap stands at $110.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) stock fell 7.22% to $24.96 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares declined by 6.05% to $7.31. The company’s market cap stands at $69.0 million.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares fell 5.22% to $0.87. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 63.1K shares, which is 3.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $36.3 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares decreased by 5.0% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock decreased by 4.33% to $1.55. This security traded at a volume of 271.2K shares come close, making up 49.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.7 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) stock declined by 3.21% to $7.85. At the close, Immunovant’s trading volume reached 121.8K shares. This is 8.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $902.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
