fbpx

QQQ
-0.63
367.47
-0.17%
DIA
+ 2.21
350.52
+ 0.63%
SPY
+ 1.06
441.62
+ 0.24%
TLT
-0.09
146.66
-0.06%
GLD
+ 2.23
159.54
+ 1.38%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
August 11, 2021 5:02 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Gainers

  • Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) shares moved upwards by 12.53% to $8.44 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 303.5K shares come close, making up 15.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares moved upwards by 5.85% to $1.99. The company’s market cap stands at $428.8 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) stock rose 5.1% to $2.47. This security traded at a volume of 547.3K shares come close, making up 17.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.2 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) stock rose 4.58% to $6.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares increased by 3.7% to $3.36. Trading volume for this security closed at 67.4K, accounting for 0.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.5 million.
  • Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) shares moved upwards by 3.59% to $1.44. The company’s market cap stands at $110.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) stock fell 7.22% to $24.96 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares declined by 6.05% to $7.31. The company’s market cap stands at $69.0 million.
  • Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) shares fell 5.22% to $0.87. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 63.1K shares, which is 3.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $36.3 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares decreased by 5.0% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
  • CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock decreased by 4.33% to $1.55. This security traded at a volume of 271.2K shares come close, making up 49.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.7 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) stock declined by 3.21% to $7.85. At the close, Immunovant’s trading volume reached 121.8K shares. This is 8.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $902.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more