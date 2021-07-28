fbpx

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 28, 2021 4:32 pm
Gainers

  • RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) stock rose 25.08% to $5.42 during Wednesday’s after-market session. At the close, RCM Technologies’s trading volume reached 330.8K shares. This is 378.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.0 million.
  • Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) stock rose 6.68% to $29.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $791.0 million. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) stock increased by 4.45% to $12.18. The company’s market cap stands at $302.6 million.
  • Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) stock rose 4.29% to $3.4. Safe Bulkers’s trading volume hit 74.9K shares by close, accounting for 3.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $370.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) shares increased by 2.61% to $32.15. The company’s market cap stands at $746.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares moved upwards by 2.35% to $1.74. The company’s market cap stands at $45.0 million.

Losers

  • United Rentals (NYSE:URI) shares fell 5.31% to $310.0 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $22.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) stock declined by 2.74% to $58.0. The company’s market cap stands at $7.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares decreased by 2.41% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.6 million.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares fell 2.03% to $1.94. The company’s market cap stands at $58.7 million.
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock declined by 1.87% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.9 million.
  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares decreased by 1.6% to $3.7. The company’s market cap stands at $18.7 million.

