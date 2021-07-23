fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.25
359.70
+ 1.17%
DIA
+ 2.33
345.93
+ 0.67%
SPY
+ 4.31
431.15
+ 0.99%
TLT
-1.00
150.50
-0.67%
GLD
-0.56
169.65
-0.33%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 23, 2021 4:37 pm
Gainers

  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares increased by 7.8% to $1.52 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 55.0K shares come close, making up 4.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $293.1 million.
  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock rose 7.48% to $0.54. The company’s market cap stands at $56.3 million.
  • Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock increased by 6.57% to $4.7. The company’s market cap stands at $685.9 million.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares rose 6.55% to $3.74. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 11.24% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $955.9 million.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock moved upwards by 4.77% to $3.07. Trading volume for this security closed at 11.1 million, accounting for 32.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock increased by 3.96% to $6.3. TAL Education’s trading volume hit 756.0K shares by close, accounting for 4.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.

Losers

  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock declined by 3.87% to $16.93 during Friday’s after-market session. Moxian’s trading volume hit 57.5K shares by close, accounting for 1.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.4 million.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares declined by 2.18% to $4.04. Trading volume for this security closed at 59.0K, accounting for 6.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.0 million.
  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares declined by 1.57% to $31.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares decreased by 1.39% to $16.41. This security traded at a volume of 71.0K shares come close, making up 1.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares declined by 1.34% to $12.53. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares decreased by 1.19% to $6.65. XL Fleet’s trading volume hit 71.3K shares by close, accounting for 1.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $925.1 million.

