12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares rose 15.96% to $7.41 during Monday’s after-market session. Aehr Test Systems’s trading volume hit 4.8 million shares by close, accounting for 294.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shares rose 4.92% to $9.8. The company’s market cap stands at $414.7 million.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock moved upwards by 4.8% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.0 million.
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) stock rose 3.74% to $143.36. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.7 million, accounting for 34.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.0 billion. The company’s, Q2 earnings came out today.
- FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) stock increased by 2.6% to $20.5. This security traded at a volume of 182.5K shares come close, making up 3.82% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock moved upwards by 1.15% to $1.75. The company’s market cap stands at $113.0 million.
Losers
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) stock fell 7.17% to $9.85 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares decreased by 5.22% to $4.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.7 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares declined by 2.9% to $1.34. The company’s market cap stands at $25.0 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock fell 2.74% to $13.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 105.3K, accounting for 1.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock fell 2.69% to $2.9. At the close, Verb Tech’s trading volume reached 121.7K shares. This is 1.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.7 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares declined by 2.3% to $2.98. This security traded at a volume of 530.9K shares come close, making up 0.97% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.3 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.