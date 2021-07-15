12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares increased by 9.66% to $4.2 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.4 million, accounting for 1094.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.1 million.
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) stock moved upwards by 1.97% to $118.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 16.1K shares, which is 1.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares moved upwards by 1.24% to $3.65. Uxin’s trading volume hit 607 shares by close, accounting for 0.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock moved upwards by 1.19% to $19.5. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 529 shares, which is 0.03 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.0 million.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock moved upwards by 1.16% to $3.47. Foresight Autonomous’s trading volume hit 2.0K shares by close, accounting for 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.8 million.
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares increased by 1.14% to $4.4. At the close, Elite Education Gr Intl’s trading volume reached 151 shares. This is 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $38.2 million. The company’s, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares decreased by 13.23% to $31.18 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 47.2K shares come close, making up 35.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $437.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock decreased by 6.67% to $3.78. Vinco Ventures’s trading volume hit 1.1 million shares by close, accounting for 9.25% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.8 million.
- BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) shares declined by 2.96% to $45.99. At the close, BorgWarner’s trading volume reached 45.2K shares. This is 2.54% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 billion.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock declined by 2.09% to $4.69. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 115.7K shares, which is 0.92 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.9 million.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares declined by 2.0% to $2.45. This security traded at a volume of 6.8K shares come close, making up 0.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares declined by 1.9% to $3.1. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.9K shares, which is 0.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.5 million.
