12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) shares moved upwards by 7.08% to $35.5 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 123.3K, accounting for 10.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares rose 5.38% to $9.01. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 15.2K shares, which is 10.68 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $97.9 million.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock increased by 2.88% to $2.85. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.2K, accounting for 0.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares rose 2.72% to $1.13. This security traded at a volume of 3.0K shares come close, making up 0.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $55.9 million.
- Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) shares moved upwards by 1.51% to $121.77. This security traded at a volume of 57.1K shares come close, making up 11.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.3 billion.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares moved upwards by 1.24% to $0.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 166, accounting for 0.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
Losers
- Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) stock fell 11.81% to $44.88 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 88.3K shares, which is 13.51 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.
- Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) shares declined by 4.35% to $16.08. Trading volume for this security closed at 10.2K, accounting for 2.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares declined by 4.25% to $5.87. Trading volume for this security closed at 12.4K, accounting for 0.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $30.2 million.
- Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares decreased by 2.56% to $3.81. At the close, Highway Holdings’s trading volume reached 6.6K shares. This is 10.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $15.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares decreased by 2.51% to $1.95. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.0K, accounting for 0.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.4 million.
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock declined by 1.62% to $6.72. This security traded at a volume of 16.0K shares come close, making up 2.67% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $492.2 million.
