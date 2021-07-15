fbpx
QQQ
-2.55
365.62
-0.7%
DIA
+ 0.57
348.84
+ 0.16%
SPY
-1.48
437.72
-0.34%
TLT
+ 1.62
145.25
+ 1.1%
GLD
+ 0.05
170.99
+ 0.03%

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
July 15, 2021 12:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Gainers

  • Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares moved upwards by 24.06% to $1.34 during Thursday’s regular session. Cinedigm’s stock is trading at a volume of 69.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 309.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $222.3 million.
  • SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) shares rose 13.08% to $17.37. Trading volume for SciPlay’s stock is 3.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 819.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $423.5 million.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares rose 6.93% to $35.75. Trading volume for AMC Entertainment’s stock is 131.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 81.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.9 billion.
  • Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) shares moved upwards by 6.66% to $6.4. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 272.5K shares, making up 97.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.8 million.
  • DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) stock rose 5.42% to $3.5. Trading volume for DHI Group’s stock is 135.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 38.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.6 million.
  • Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) stock increased by 4.9% to $24.8. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 544.9K shares, making up 147.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $974.7 million.

Losers

  • Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock declined by 12.35% to $3.52 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Creatd’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 105.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $41.3 million.
  • MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock decreased by 10.71% to $7.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 65.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $56.2 million.
  • Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) shares declined by 9.28% to $7.43. Trading volume for Orbsat’s stock is 1.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 27.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 million.
  • AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) stock fell 7.63% to $10.9. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 46.11% of AST SpaceMobile’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $563.8 million.
  • Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) shares decreased by 6.65% to $29.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 66.5K, which is 36.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $999.1 million.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more