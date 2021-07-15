11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares moved upwards by 24.06% to $1.34 during Thursday’s regular session. Cinedigm’s stock is trading at a volume of 69.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 309.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $222.3 million.
- SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) shares rose 13.08% to $17.37. Trading volume for SciPlay’s stock is 3.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 819.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $423.5 million.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares rose 6.93% to $35.75. Trading volume for AMC Entertainment’s stock is 131.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 81.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.9 billion.
- Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) shares moved upwards by 6.66% to $6.4. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 272.5K shares, making up 97.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.8 million.
- DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) stock rose 5.42% to $3.5. Trading volume for DHI Group’s stock is 135.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 38.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.6 million.
- Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) stock increased by 4.9% to $24.8. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 544.9K shares, making up 147.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $974.7 million.
Losers
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock declined by 12.35% to $3.52 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Creatd’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 105.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $41.3 million.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock decreased by 10.71% to $7.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 65.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $56.2 million.
- Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) shares declined by 9.28% to $7.43. Trading volume for Orbsat’s stock is 1.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 27.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 million.
- AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) stock fell 7.63% to $10.9. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 46.11% of AST SpaceMobile’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $563.8 million.
- Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) shares decreased by 6.65% to $29.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 66.5K, which is 36.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $999.1 million.
