12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) stock moved upwards by 5.67% to $50.25 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 35.5K shares, which is 10.79 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares rose 4.8% to $7.64. Trading volume for this security closed at 38.5K, accounting for 30.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $37.1 million.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock rose 4.78% to $6.35. Socket Mobile’s trading volume hit 517 shares by close, accounting for 0.36% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $45.2 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock increased by 3.27% to $3.15. At the close, Powerbridge Technologies’s trading volume reached 606.8K shares. This is 29.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $144.4 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock moved upwards by 2.7% to $1.52. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 473 shares, which is 0.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
- SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) shares moved upwards by 2.37% to $22.01. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.9K shares, which is 2.37 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
Losers
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock decreased by 8.89% to $3.18 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 302.7K, accounting for 72.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.7 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares declined by 7.24% to $6.54. Trading volume for this security closed at 579.9K, accounting for 11.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $87.6 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock declined by 3.68% to $11.78. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 463.9K shares, which is 8.16 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.9 million.
- NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) stock declined by 3.66% to $34.75. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 101 shares, which is 0.18 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $637.7 million.
- Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) shares declined by 3.28% to $2.95. This security traded at a volume of 19.0K shares come close, making up 1.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $178.2 million.
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) stock fell 3.24% to $48.8. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 471 shares, which is 0.22 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
