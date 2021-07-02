12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) stock rose 31.41% to $6.61 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 534.5K, accounting for 2121.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.8 million. read more