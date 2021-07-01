12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) stock increased by 5.44% to $4.26 during Thursday’s after-market session. HC2 Holdings’s trading volume hit 113.5K shares by close, accounting for 25.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $330.6 million.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares rose 3.19% to $0.89. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.4K, accounting for 0.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares moved upwards by 2.87% to $1.43. BioHiTech Global’s trading volume hit 8.5K shares by close, accounting for 1.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares moved upwards by 2.71% to $1.7. This security traded at a volume of 146.0K shares come close, making up 2.77% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $659.9 million.
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares moved upwards by 1.47% to $3.44. At the close, Euro Tech Hldgs’s trading volume reached 700 shares. This is 0.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock moved upwards by 1.25% to $9.65. Trading volume for this security closed at 668, accounting for 0.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $123.4 million.
Losers
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares decreased by 2.24% to $8.76 during Thursday’s after-market session. Navios Maritime Holdings’s trading volume hit 4.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.2 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares decreased by 1.99% to $4.95. At the close, Pioneer Power Solutions’s trading volume reached 4.3K shares. This is 2.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $43.1 million.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock declined by 1.58% to $26.21. Trading volume for this security closed at 179.2K, accounting for 5.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares fell 1.53% to $1.29. Astrotech’s trading volume hit 15.4K shares by close, accounting for 0.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $63.8 million.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock declined by 1.52% to $3.25. This security traded at a volume of 307 shares come close, making up 0.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
- Matson (NYSE:MATX) shares fell 1.44% to $63.81. This security traded at a volume of 78.6K shares come close, making up 25.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
