11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) stock increased by 4.5% to $152.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 19.9K shares, which is 6.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares rose 2.01% to $3.04. Antelope Enterprise Hldgs’s trading volume hit 8.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.73% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares rose 1.58% to $18.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 47.9K shares, which is 0.33 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares moved upwards by 1.53% to $5.28. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.6K shares, which is 0.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million.
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) stock moved upwards by 1.44% to $40.63. At the close, Maxar Technologies’s trading volume reached 130.2K shares. This is 10.15% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
Losers
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) stock fell 5.77% to $48.25 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 12.4K, accounting for 6.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $605.6 million.
- Fortive (NYSE:FTV) stock fell 2.72% to $68.28. This security traded at a volume of 246.8K shares come close, making up 9.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $23.1 billion.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares declined by 2.1% to $1.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 620, accounting for 0.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $39.6 million.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock declined by 1.97% to $4.0. At the close, Energy Focus’s trading volume reached 76.4K shares. This is 7.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares declined by 1.58% to $0.61. Trading volume for this security closed at 11.3K, accounting for 0.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock declined by 1.27% to $2.35. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.0K shares, which is 0.19 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.1 million.
