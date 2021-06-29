12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock moved upwards by 7.52% to $19.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 46.6K shares, which is 71.06 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) stock rose 6.71% to $9.38. This security traded at a volume of 426.7K shares come close, making up 17.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) stock moved upwards by 4.26% to $1.71. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1K, accounting for 0.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.4 million.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock increased by 3.21% to $7.7. At the close, iPower’s trading volume reached 5.7K shares. This is 1.43% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.6 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock increased by 2.73% to $1.88. At the close, Puxin’s trading volume reached 1.1K shares. This is 0.14% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $164.4 million.
- VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) stock increased by 2.26% to $13.99. This security traded at a volume of 157 shares come close, making up 0.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $335.6 million.
Losers
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) stock decreased by 7.9% to $3.5 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, Target Hospitality’s trading volume reached 641 shares. This is 0.05% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $354.3 million.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock declined by 3.13% to $2.33. At the close, Xcel Brands’s trading volume reached 1.5K shares. This is 0.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $44.9 million.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) stock decreased by 3.08% to $5.04. At the close, AYRO’s trading volume reached 14.9K shares. This is 1.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $177.5 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares declined by 2.3% to $6.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 114.9K, accounting for 0.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.3 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares declined by 2.08% to $4.72. Trading volume for this security closed at 18.7K, accounting for 2.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.3 million.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares declined by 2.08% to $8.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 49.7K, accounting for 9.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $436.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.