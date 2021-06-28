fbpx
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
June 28, 2021 12:32 pm
Gainers

  • Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares increased by 54.9% to $137.6 during Monday’s regular session. The current volume of 15.6 million shares is 1205.08% of Intellia Therapeutics’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 billion.
  • Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) shares rose 20.76% to $6.28. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.6 million shares, making up 612.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $132.2 million.
  • Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares rose 20.22% to $29.75. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.5 million shares, making up 448.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock increased by 17.63% to $2.44. The current volume of 37.1 million shares is 348.67% of Iterum Therapeutics’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $436.2 million.
  • Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) stock rose 16.98% to $109.79. Beam Therapeutics’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 244.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.8 billion.
  • Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) stock increased by 15.66% to $6.94. Reshape Lifesciences’s stock is trading at a volume of 18.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2409.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.

Losers

  • Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares decreased by 20.18% to $18.7 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Exelixis’s stock is trading at a volume of 7.7 million, which is 473.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.8 billion.
  • Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock fell 14.74% to $7.35. The current volume of 23.5 million shares is 142.1% of Atossa Therapeutics’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $888.0 million.
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) shares decreased by 12.44% to $3.31. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 178.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.6 million.
  • Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) stock declined by 10.26% to $22.23. Applied Therapeutics’s stock is trading at a volume of 79.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 84.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $579.7 million.
  • Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) shares fell 8.93% to $1.78. The current volume of 4.2 million shares is 129.27% of Trevena’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $292.0 million.
  • Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) shares decreased by 8.32% to $33.41. Trading volume for Global Blood Therapeutics’s stock is 1.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 168.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

Movers

